ABC to air ‘Black Panther’ as tribute to Chadwick Boseman

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC will air “Black Panther” commercial-free Sunday as a prime-time tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

The film will be followed by an ABC News Special, “Chadwick Bosmeman: A Tribute for a King.” Disney said the special “will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career” and “shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

Boseman died . He was 43.

Walt Disney Co., which owns ABC, released “Black Panther” as well as the other three Marvel movies Boseman appeared in. The film will be broadcast at 8 p.m. EDT, with the special following at 10:20 p.m. EDT.

“Black Panther” won three Oscars, was nominated for best picture and grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

Sunday's airing will make the film widely watchable at the same time in several regions and could a collective place to celebrate and grieve Boseman.