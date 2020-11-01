🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos were without top wide receiver Tim Patrick (hamstring) on Sunday, replacing him with DaeSean Hamilton in the starting lineup. Austin Schlottmann also started at right guard for Graham Glasgow, who went on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday.

The Chargers also placed backup guard Ryan Groy on the COVID-19 reserve list.

In Seattle, the Seahawks were without running backs Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) and safety Jamal Adams against the San Francisco 49ers. Carson was listed as questionable with the injury he suffered last week, and Hyde was listed as doubtful. That leaves Travis Homer — who was listed as questionable with a knee injury — and DeeJay Dallas as the only two running backs for the Seahawks.

Seattle will also be without three starters on defense as Jamal Adams (groin/illness) will miss his fourth straight game. Also out is defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and nickel cornerback Ugo Amadi (hamstring).

San Francisco will be without starting linebacker Kwon Alexander (ankle) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin). Both had been listed as doubtful. Safety Jimmy Ward was active despite a quadriceps injury.

In Chicago, Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is active. He was in the NFL’s concussion protocol this week after he got hurt on Monday at the Los Angeles Rams. Center Cody Whitehair is out after he left that game with a calf injury.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is inactive. The 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year is missing his sixth straight game because of two separate injuries sandwiched around a one-game suspension.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AT DENVER

Chargers: QB Tyrod Taylor, DB Desmond King II, G Trai Turner, T Storm Norton, WR Tyron Johnson, DT Cortez Broughton.

Broncos: QB Jeff Driskel; KR Dionte Spencer, WR Tim Patrick, G Netane Muti, TE Jake Butt, DT McTelvin Agim.

NEW ORLEANS AT CHICAGO

Saints: WR Marquez Callaway, WR Michael Thomas, CB Ken Crawley, DB D.J. Swearinger, C/G Nick Easton, OL Derrick Kelly II, DL Michael Roach.

Bears: WR Ted Ginn Jr., DB Duke Shelley, RB Artavis Pierce, OL Cody Whitehair, WR Riley Ridley, LB Trevis Gipson.

SAN FRANCISCO AT SEATTLE

49ers: WR Deebo Samuel, SS Jaquiski Tartt, LB Kwon Alexander, WR Richie James, QB C.J. Beathard, CB Ken Webster.

Seahawks: RB Chris Carson, RB Carlos Hyde, DE Benson Mayowa, CB Ugo Amadi, SS Jamal Adams, CB Shaquill Griffin.

MINNESOTA AT GREEN BAY

Vikings: WR Tajaé Sharpe, CB Holton Hill, CB Chris Jones, S Curtis Riley, DE Jordan Brailford, OT Olisaemeka Udoh, WR Dan Chisena.

Packers: QB Jordan Love, CB Kevin King, S Raven Greene, RB Aaron Jones, LB Randy Ramsey, OT David Bakhtiari, DL Billy Winn.

LOS ANGELES RAMS AT MIAMI

Rams: RB Raymond Calais, OL Brian Allen, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins, DL A’Shawn Robinson.

Dolphins: RB/WR Lynn Bowden Jr., RB Salvon Ahmed, FB Chandler Cox, CB Jamal Perry, RB Jordan Howard, DE Jason Strowbridge.

PITTSBURGH AT BALTIMORE

STEELERS: DB Mike Hilton, QB Josh Dobbs, S Jordan Dangerfield, LB Ulysees Gilbert III, DT Carlos Davis, OT Derwin Gray, TE Zach Gentry.

RAVENS: RB Mark Ingram, QB Trace McSorley, DE Jahid Ward, OL Trystan Colon-Castillo, OL Ben Bredeson, DT Justin Ellis, DT Broderick Washington.

NEW ENGLAND-BUFFALO

Patriots: WR N’Keal Harry, CB Stephon Gilmore, DB Kyle Dugger, TE Dalton Keene, TE Devin Asiasi, DL Carl Davis, QB Brian Hoyer.

Bills: S Micah Hyde, DE A.J. Epenesa, OL Cody Ford, DT Vernon Butler, RB T.J. Yeldon, QB Jake Fromm.

NEW YORK JETS at KANSAS CITY

Jets: WRs Breshad Perriman, WR Jamison Crowder, OL Jimmy Murray, OL Cameron Clark, LB Blake Cashman, K Sam Ficken.

Chiefs: WR Sammy Watkins, RB DeAndre Washington, LB Darius Harris, DE Demone Harris, RT Mitchell Schwartz, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DT Khalen Saunders.

LAS VEGAS at CLEVELAND

Raiders: QB Marcus Mariota, DE Arden Key, WR Bryan Edwards, S Dallin Leavitt, T Trent Brown, WR Rico Gafford.

Browns: S Jovante Moffatt, LB Jacob Phillips, G Wyatt Teller, TE Austin Hooper, DE Joe Jackson.

INDIANAPOLIS AT DETROIT

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, WR Dezmon Patmon, DE Ron’Dell Carter, TE Noah Togiai, DE Ron’Dell Carter, CB Tremon Smith.

Lions: CB Desmond Trufant, CB Mike Ford, QB David Blough, OG Logan Stenberg, WR Quintez Cephus.

TENNESEE at CINCINNATI

Titans: CB Tye Smith, DB Dane Cruikshank, C Daniel Munyer, LB Derick Roberson, OT Isaiah Wilson, TE Geoff Swaim, DL Matt Dickerson.

Bengals: K Austin Seibert, WR John Ross III, RB Joe Mixon, OG Michael Jordan, C Trey Hopkins, OT Bobby Hart, OT Jonah Williams.

