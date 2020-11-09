🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

Here’s what’s :

TODAY’S TOP STORIES:

TRANSITION LIMBO: The team helping Joe Biden prepare for the White House and a nonpartisan institution are , despite his false claims that the election was stolen. Those requests have thrust into the spotlight a little-known agency called the General Services Administration, which is tasked with formally beginning the transition from one administration to another based on all available facts.

REFERENDUM ON TRUMP: The 2020 presidential election has officially hit the highest turnout in more than 50 years. who voted in the 2008 election. It has the highest turnout rate since 1968 — 62% as of Sunday. As new votes are still slowly tallied, that rate will continue to creep higher.

BIDEN’S NEW FIGHT: As he begins his transition to the presidency, , which has hit the world’s most powerful nation harder than any other. The U.S. is now averaging more than 100,000 new infections a day, and the death toll is soaring. Biden will announce Monday a task force of public health experts to help his administration prepare to take on the virus.

MANGLED ECONOMY: Biden will inherit a mangled U.S. economy — one that never fully healed from the coronavirus and could suffer again as new infections are climbing. to press an agenda to corral the virus and stoke economic growth.

QUOTABLE: “We cannot and will not take plaintiff’s word for it — in an election where every vote matters, we will not disenfranchise potentially eligible voters based solely upon the allegations of a private foundation.” —- Federal Judge John Jones, who has said he was doubtful of claims that there were dead people on voter rolls in Pennsylvania.

ICYMI: