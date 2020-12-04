🔊 Listen to this

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Louisville has canceled its men’s basketball game Friday against UNC Greensboro and paused team activities indefinitely following a positive COVID-19 test within the program and subsequent quarantining and contract tracing.

The preceding game scheduled between Duquesne and Winthrop at the Cardinals’ KFC Yum! Center home arena also has been canceled because of coronavirus-related issues, a release stated Thursday night.

The release added that no determination has been made on Louisville’s game Wednesday night at No. 4 Wisconsin in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge or its Dec. 16 Atlantic Coast Conference opener against North Carolina State.

The positive test among “Tier 1” individuals — involving student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff — was detected during a team test Thursday. Three tests are conducted weekly per ACC protocols.

“We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day,” athletic director Vince Tyra said.

___

One member of the Syracuse men’s basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said in a release the positive result stemmed from testing that occurred last week. Consistent with local health department guidelines, that individual and the team are taking all necessary precautions.

Because of the new positive test, other players, including junior guard Buddy Boeheim, were unable to play against Niagara on Thursday night because of contact tracing.

___

The American Athletic Conference has announced that Saturday’s football game between Houston and SMU will not be played because of concerns about the novel coronavirus.

SMU athletic director Rick Hart says the school has identified a positive case of COVID-19 involving a staff member, and a number of football players were identified as close contacts by contact tracing. Hart says large portions of multiple position groups, including an entire unit, are affected and in quarantine.

The game was originally to be played Saturday, Nov. 21 and had been rescheduled to this Saturday.

SMU is advising fans to check SMU Athletics social media channels for bowl game information.

___

Texas Tech football coach Matt Wells has tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss Saturday’s home game against Kansas.

The school says Wells was isolating at home and handling his duties remotely. If the positive test is confirmed, defensive coordinator Keith Patterson will serve as head coach against the Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders close out a fifth straight losing season against winless Kansas. Wells is in his second year.

The Jayhawks’ only Big 12 win in two seasons under coach Les Miles came against Texas Tech last year. Kansas has a 12-game losing streak since that victory.

___

USA Curling has decided to cancel or postpone all remaining events this season until at least May, meaning the reigning national champions in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles will represent the United States at the 2021 world championships.

The national governing body said Thursday that it hopes to hold the national championships in all three disciplines in a bubble in May. But because that will be after the world championships, the 2020 winners would get the U.S. berths — if the tournaments are held.

The teams did not get a chance to compete at the 2020 worlds, which were canceled due to COVID-19.

The team skipped by John Shuster that won the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics will represent the U.S. in men’s curling. The team led by Tabitha Peterson will represent the U.S. in women’s curling, and the team of Peterson and Joe Polo will compete in mixed doubles.

The U.S. senior national championships have been canceled. The club championships and under-18 and -21 competitions are still planned for an undetermined date.

___

The U.S. long track national speedskating championships scheduled for this weekend in Utah have been called off.

U.S. Speedskating executive director Ted Morris said Thursday the meet at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns will be rescheduled. The postponement is in response to results from COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

The meet was to serve as the selection process for a potential World Cup team in case a World Cup series hosted by the International Skating Union is held in January.

___

The University at Albany men’s and women’s basketball programs are on a temporary pause from team activities due to presumptive positive tests among individuals associated with both programs’ Tier 1 group.

Tier 1 individuals include coaches, athletes, team managers, athletic trainers, and support staff. They are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA protocols.

Further testing and contact tracing are being conducted to determine the length of the pause and whether any additional measures are necessary.

___

A positive COVID-19 test has caused Boston University’s men’s hockey team to pause all athletic activities and the school has canceled Saturday’s game at Connecticut.

According a statement from the school, the positive test was from a member of the team’s Tier 1 personnel, which includes coaches, athletes, and support staff. Tier 1 personnel are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA, Hockey East, and university protocols.

___

