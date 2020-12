🔊 Listen to this

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — In a story December 2, 2020, about the U.S. Naval Academy naming the school’s first Black female brigade commander, The Associated Press reported erroneously that women were first allowed into all of the service academies in 1976. The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy admitted women two years earlier in 1974, while the other academies admitted women in 1976.