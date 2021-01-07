🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Tulsa-Central Florida men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday at Tulsa has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing at UCF.

The American Athletic Conference made the announcement on Thursday. The game has not yet been rescheduled.

Tulsa’s next game now is scheduled for Jan. 13 at Wichita State. The Golden Hurricane are on a six-game win streak.

The Georgia State women’s basketball team has postposed two more Sun Belt Conference games after additional positive tests for COVID-19.

The Panthers (4-3) had paused all athletic activities last week following a pair of positive tests, leading to the postponement of home games against Coastal Carolina on Jan. 1 and 2.

The school announced Thursday the shutdown will continue for another seven days. Georgia State had been scheduled to host Troy State on Friday and Saturday.

No decision has been made on rescheduling the postponed games.

The Cleveland Browns remain away from their facility and practice field while awaiting COVID-19 results only days before their first playoff game in nearly two decades.

The team has been limited to only virtual meetings in the aftermath of coach Kevin Stefanski, Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and three others testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in an AFC wild-card game.

Stefanski will not be on the sideline for Cleveland’s first postseason appearance since Jan. 5, 2003. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will step in for Stefanski.

NFL rules prohibit any coaches from taking part remotely during games.

The Browns are hoping to get some players back from the COVID-19 list for the game. One is star cornerback Denzel Ward. He tested positive last week and missed Cleveland’s 24-22 win over Pittsburgh last Sunday.

Ward is Cleveland’s best defensive back and will be assigned to either Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster or Chase Claypool.

No. 5 South Carolina has paused team activities and postponed its women’s basketball game with Georgia on Thursday night.

The team said a combination of a positive coronavirus test, contact tracing and quarantine led them to halt things until further testing is done.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to play at No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday.

