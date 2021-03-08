🔊 Listen to this

CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Davis Trachtenberg, Inc. (DTI). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, DTI is a full-service insurance agency providing clients with commercial and personal insurance. Robert Davis, Principal of DTI, will join Hub Northeast.

“DTI is the latest addition to our growing team in Greater Philadelphia,” said Dennis O’Neill, President of Hub Greater Philadelphia. “We are pleased to have DTI join us in establishing this region to better serve the market and our clients.”

About Hub’s M&A Activities Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit .

About Hub International Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub’s vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit .

