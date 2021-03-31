🔊 Listen to this

GREENSBURG, Pa., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), which assists income-eligible renters who are having trouble making ends meet, is now available to customers of FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE: FE) Pennsylvania utilities.

Signed into law February 5, 2021, ERAP is designed to assist Pennsylvania renters and families at risk of homelessness due to financial hardships caused by the pandemic. Funds from the program can be used for rental or utility costs or arrearages and other related housing expenses. The Department of Human Services expects the ERAP program to run through December 31, 2021, or until funds are exhausted.

Tenants can apply, or landlords can apply on their behalf, online at . If your county is not using COMPASS, you will be referred to your local ERAP agency.

“We understand many customers are in a difficult financial situation because of the pandemic,” said Michelle Henry, vice president of customer service at FirstEnergy. “Customers who have lost income during this crisis may be eligible for assistance that was unavailable to them before, but some of those programs might not be available later, when overdue balances must be addressed.”

Additional assistance programs for qualifying Metropolitan Edison (Met-Ed), Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec), West Penn Power and Pennsylvania Power (Penn Power) customers are available. These programs can help customers maintain their electric service and help keep overdue balances manageable. Programs include:

Income eligible customers also can reduce their electric bills by making their homes more energy efficient by participating in the WARM Program. This program is available to homeowners and renters with landlord approval. WARM Program participants:

The specific improvements that a customer is eligible to receive will be determined during the home energy evaluation. While no payment is required for these installations or services, there are household income requirements and electricity use requirements. For more information, customers can call Dollar Energy Fund at 888-282-6816, or apply online at

Pennsylvania residential customers also can manage their electric bills through the Equal Payment Plan (EPP). With EPP, customers can make consistent monthly payments to avoid seasonal highs and lows in their electric bills.

To apply or learn more about other company programs, visit or call 800-545-7741.

For more information and frequently asked questions about FirstEnergy’s response to the coronavirus emergency, visit .

