AKRON, Ohio, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has partnered with Alvernia University in Reading, Pa., and Pierpont Community and Technical College in Fairmont, W.V., to expand an innovative program that allows employees to pursue college degrees after work hours at company facilities.

The Educate to Elevate program, launched last year for the company’s customer service employees in Ohio, helps FirstEnergy develop a highly skilled workforce and allows employees to take charge of their own career and personal development by earning degrees that could lead to advancement opportunities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person classes were successfully transitioned to an online learning environment that is still in place today. Due to the Ohio program’s success, the company is now offering the program to any employee located at its Reading and Fairmont offices.

“FirstEnergy is proud to partner with accredited schools that share our vision for fostering employee personal growth and career success,” said Michelle Henry, vice president, Customer Service, FirstEnergy. “Our employees’ progress in Ohio and the interest from others throughout FirstEnergy prove that continuing education is important, and we’re happy to provide the opportunity for as many employees to do so as easily as possible.”

FirstEnergy’s Educate to Elevate partnership with Alvernia University offers employees in Reading, Pa., the option to pursue associate or bachelor’s degree programs in business. A similar partnership with Pierpont Community and Technical College allows employees in Fairmont, W.V., to work toward associate degrees in business with the option to later pursue bachelor’s degrees through Fairmont State University. Tuition reimbursement is based on letter grades achieved and successful completion of the coursework.

To date, 18 FirstEnergy employees have enrolled in the Alvernia University Educate to Elevate program, which started virtual courses on February 1. Another 13 FirstEnergy employees have enrolled in the Pierpont program, where courses began January 18. This makes a total of 51 students enrolled in the program companywide, adding to the 20 students enrolled in Ohio’s program that began last year.

