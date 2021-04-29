🔊 Listen to this

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BetMGM today announced the launch of BetMGM Poker and Borgata Poker in Pennsylvania, giving customers access to benefits tied to Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa in Atlantic City as well as other MGM Resorts’ casino-resorts nationwide. Pennsylvania is the third state to introduce BetMGM Poker and the second to introduce Borgata Poker, both powered by partypoker US Network.

“Pennsylvanians can now experience our superior poker offering through both BetMGM Poker and Borgata Poker,” said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM. “We’re eager to expand our platform to a larger online audience, and give players in the Keystone State safe, accessible and entertaining poker options.”

As a trusted, recognizable name in online poker, partypoker US Network brings the BetMGM Poker and Borgata Poker brands together. The Network features an ever-rotating number of poker variants, signature poker tournaments, and cash games of all buy-in levels – in addition to player favorites like Fast Forward, Spin the Wheel, and Grind Rewards.

Ray Stefanelli, Director of Poker, BetMGM, said, “Pennsylvania customers will find that BetMGM Poker and Borgata Poker provide engaging experiences for both new and seasoned players. The partypoker US Network supports the online poker community, providing access to training initiatives designed to help all participants strengthen their play.”

To celebrate the arrival of BetMGM Poker and Borgata Poker to the state, new players in Pennsylvania are eligible for a $25 bonus and a 100% deposit match bonus, up to $600. All new players are eligible for one Opening Week Freeroll event (May 9th to 16th) and existing BetMGM and Borgata Casino players who sign up for the poker offering with receive an invitation to the $40,000 Crossover Invitational Freeroll event (May 16th).

Integration with MGM Resorts’ gives players in Pennsylvania the opportunity to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties, including Borgata, as well as MGM Grand, Bellagio and ARIA in Las Vegas, MGM Grand Detroit, MGM National Harbor in Maryland, and Beau Rivage in Mississippi. BetMGM Poker features single-wallet integration with the BetMGM sports betting and casino offerings in Pennsylvania – while Borgata Poker features single-wallet integration with Borgata Casino in Pennsylvania.

The BetMGM Poker Pennsylvania ( ; ) apps are available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The Borgata Poker Pennsylvania (iOS; Android) apps will soon also be available. Both offerings are currently accessible via desktop at and . As BetMGM continues to expand its platforms to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

About BetMGM BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM’s U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit .

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements and “safe harbor statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts’ public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts’ Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BetMGM