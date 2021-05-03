Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners Announces Company Rebrand as a Result of Recent Expansion

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners announced today that they’ve completed a rebrand initiative which includes a new logo and company name, Dermatology Partners. This strategic move for the company makes sense following their expansion into the state of Delaware earlier this year and the growth they’ve seen as a company in 2020. Founded in 2012, the company has grown from one location in Berks County to soon-to-be twenty-three with the opening of their new flagship office in King of Prussia later this spring.

“We are excited to take this next step as an organization. We believe this new brand maintains the core values with which we were founded, while also communicating the strength behind the network of dermatological providers we’ve built. Under this new brand, our teams will continue to provide their communities with expert dermatological treatments and exceptional patient care,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Shurman.

The medical professionals at Dermatology Partners treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails and specialize in the detection and treatment of skin cancers. They will continue to provide the same quality patient care and expertise in the latest dermatological treatment options. Caring for the whole patient, and working hard to ensure the patient’s long-term health and total satisfaction with their services will continue to be top priorities for the company. Dermatology Partners’ recent growth has allowed them to improve access to great dermatological care in new communities throughout the region, something they’re extremely proud of.

“Our growth has been somewhat organic and we’ve been fortunate enough to be in a position to say yes when the opportunities have presented themselves. Our expansion into different regions has allowed us to hire some of the best dermatology providers and offer our expertise in communities where there may not have been many options for dermatological care. The rebrand of our company was necessary given our expansion, but patients can anticipate the same quality care and expertise that they’ve come to expect from our teams,” said the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Frankel.

Dermatology Partners is the region’s fastest growing dermatology practice with 22 Pennsylvania and Delaware offices. Since 2012, Dermatology Partners has been dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and cutting-edge dermatology services to patients with its growing and talented team of medical practitioners. They specialize in the detection and treatment of skin cancers and their providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. For more information, visit or call (888) 895-3376.

