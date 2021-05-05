🔊 Listen to this

WARREN, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Northwest Bank (NASDAQ: NWBI) ranks highest in customer satisfaction in Pennsylvania, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

The study analyzes the overall satisfaction customers have with their retail banking experience based on channel activities, account information, fees, problem resolution and product offerings.

Northwest received the highest satisfaction score in Pennsylvania, scoring 14 points higher than the region average. This is the seventh time in eleven years Northwest has received a recognition by J.D. Power (award wins were in the Mid-Atlantic Region in 2010-2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and Pennsylvania in 2021).

“Receiving our seventh award from J.D. Power as highest ranked in our region is an incredible honor,” said Ron Seiffert, Northwest Bank president and CEO. “Increasingly, customers are expecting more from their financial services providers, both in terms of the digital experience and personalized guidance. We are delighted that, even through this challenging COVID-19 environment, our dedicated employees on the front lines and behind-the-scenes have been recognized for continuing to put the needs of our customers and communities first.”

“It is our goal to continue to exceed expectations in these areas and build our brand as leaders in customer experience. This award again demonstrates we are on the right path.”

About Northwest Bank Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Northwest Bank, which is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1896, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2021, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (“NWBI”). You can find more information about Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank at

About J.D. Power J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit . The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at .

Disclaimer: Northwest Bank received the highest numerical score among retail banks in Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2021 Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, based on 6,067 responses from 21 banks, measuring opinions of consumers with their primary banking provider, surveyed April 2020-February 2021. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com/awards

