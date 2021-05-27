🔊 Listen to this

Aqua Pennsylvania reported today that its 10-billion-gallon reservoir storage in southeastern Pennsylvania is full and ready to support the increased usage period that traditionally begins around the Memorial Day weekend—the unofficial start of the summer season.

“Aqua’s reservoirs in southeastern Pennsylvania are ready for summer use despite lower than normal rainfall this month,” said Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca. “As we enter the holiday weekend, we’re reminded of the benefits reservoirs provide, which is to collect water during times when rain is more plentiful to have on hand for use during dryer periods.”

Lucca said although summer is officially still a few weeks away, the Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer season when customers begin using more water to fill swimming pools, water lawns, wash cars and other activities. “It’s natural that as the weather gets warmer, people use more water. Although our water storage is at 98 percent capacity now, people should always use water responsibly and remember that it is a limited resource.”

Aqua operates five reservoirs in southeastern Pennsylvania, which collectively hold approximately 10 billion gallons of water.

Aqua Pennsylvania serves approximately 1.4 million people in 32 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Visit for more information or follow Aqua on Facebook at and on Twitter at .

