🔊 Listen to this

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage today in Pennsylvania. For questions about the state report, contact the Philadelphia bureau at 215-561-1133.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with updates.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

BILL COSBY

PHILADELPHIA — Actor Bill Cosby won’t be paroled this year after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania. By Maryclaire Dale. Upcoming; 270 words by 2:30 pm. With AP Photos.

HORSE RACING-DOPING INVESTIGATION

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is lifting its mask mandate no later than June 28. The Department of Health announced Thursday that it will no longer require unvaccinated people to wear masks in public on June 28 or once 70% of adults are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first. People are considered fully vaccinated once they are two weeks beyond their last required dose of COVID-19 vaccine. SENT: 235 words.

GAY ADOPTION-KENTUCKY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A cultural clash pitting religious beliefs against gay rights has jeopardized Kentucky’s long-running relationship with a foster care and adoption agency affiliated with the Baptist church that serves some of the state’s most vulnerable children. By Bruce Schreiner. SENT: 1,090 words. With AP photos.

HERRING RUNS

PORTLAND, ME — A small fish that has been the subject of conservation efforts for years appears to be growing in number in the rivers of the East Coast. By Patrick Whittle. SENT: 525 words. With AP photos.

BRIEFS:

POLICE CHIEF-CIVIL RIGHTS CHARGE

WEST HAZELTON — A police chief in northeastern Pennsylvania threatened to retaliate against a social media critic by filing unfounded criminal charges against the person, federal prosecutors said Friday in announcing a charge of violating civil rights.

ODD-FRIENDLY GROUSE

NEW LONDON, N.H. — Some people are greeted by the family dog. For Todd Westward, of New Hampshire, it’s a ruffed grouse.

KOFFEE KUP BAKERY

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Canadian company is hoping to buy Vermont’s Koffee Kup Bakery, which closed abruptly last month because of financial troubles.

____

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.