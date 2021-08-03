🔊 Listen to this

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a ninth tornado that struck during storms last week in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Forecasters said Sunday that an EF-1 tornado with peak winds up to 90 mph appeared in the Weisenberg Township area of Lehigh County during Thursday’s storms, uprooting trees and causing some minor roof damage

Authorities earlier confirmed eight other tornadoes in the neighboring states during Thursday’s storm, including the EF-3 storm in eastern Pennsylvania and an EF-2 tornado that started in the Keystone State and then moved into the Garden State.

Authorities in Bucks County said the EF-3 tornado that contained top winds of 140 mph when it struck Bensalem, damaging an auto dealership and a mobile home park. Five people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Forecasters said an EF-2 tornado near New Hope, Pennsylvania in the Washington Crossing Historic Park area went across the Delaware River into Mercer County, New Jersey with peak winds up to 115 mph.

Two tornadoes struck in Ocean County, an EF-2 that went from Waretown to Barnegat Light with peak winds up to 115 mph and an EF-1 with winds of 100 mph to 105 mph. An EF-1 tornado in the Plumstead Township area of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, had peak winds up to 90 mph. Another EF-1 was in Windsor, Mercer County, and there were EF-0 tornadoes in northeast Philadelphia and in Slatington, Lehigh County.