ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, today announced that the Mastery Schools have enrolled into Operation Expanded Testing (OET); these are the first schools enrolled in Pennsylvania and are among the first schools in New Jersey. OET is a federally funded program to provide no-cost, “click and go” COVID-19 surveillance testing to K-12 schools, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), summer school programs, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, select non-profit community centers, and more.

The Mastery Schools are a charter school network of 24 schools and over 14,000 K-12 students in Camden, N.J. and Philadelphia, Penn. COVID-19 testing under OET will begin on August 23, 2021 and will be conducted weekly for all students. Regular surveillance testing is recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as part of a layered strategy to mitigate COVID-19 in schools.

“When it comes to reopening schools in the Mastery network, our number one priority is the safety of our students, teachers, staff, and more. Regular testing for COVID-19 is a proven strategy to effectively reduce positivity rates and limit viral spread,” said Laura Clancy, Senior Advisor of Health and Safety at Mastery Schools. “We are grateful to the Affinity team for reaching out and working with us to enroll our schools in the Operation Expanded Testing program. Having no-cost testing truly brings a sense of security to our community.”

“As the new school year approaches, it has been encouraging to see more schools and organizations sign up for COVID-19 testing under Operation Expanded Testing,” said Anne Haslerud, VP of Recruiting and Enrollment at Affinity Empowering. “We applaud Mastery for taking this important step in caring for its students and hope that more schools take advantage of this federally funded program.”

Interested representatives of K-12 schools and other eligible community organizations are encouraged to visit or to contact Affinity Empowering (email: , phone: 1-844-631-0469) to learn more about and sign up for the program.

About Operation Expanded Testing

Operation Expanded Testing (OET) is a federally funded program to provide no-cost, “click and go” COVID-19 surveillance testing to congregate settings, including K-12 schools, Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), summer school programs, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and select, non-profit community centers. Affinity Empowering, on behalf of Eurofins Clinical, offers the OET program to these institutions in 26 Northeast and Southern states and additional territories. COVID-19 surveillance testing is recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the safe reopening of schools. Affinity and Eurofins are coordinating OET program implementation in agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

Unlike other federal programs to fund COVID-19 testing, OET has no upfront costs nor paperwork. Interested eligible parties can simply visit Affinity’s and click the “Enroll Today” button and provide some basic information. Affinity will then provide the resources and training necessary to establish a COVID-19 testing program at your institution. Using the Assure integrated technology platform, Affinity delivers COVID-19 test results with an average turnaround time of 24 hours. For questions or additional information, visit the website or contact Affinity’s 24/7 customer service staff directly (email: , phone: 1-844-631-0469).

About Affinity Empowering

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap around substance use support, the company also has become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. Its Return to Normalcy program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. It currently supports numerous business partners in various fields, ranging from government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, and major film and television production companies.

