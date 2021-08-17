🔊 Listen to this

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Furthering their mission in making a positive impact in the lives of children, Helping Hands Family (HHF) is excited to announce that ABA therapy services are now available in the surrounding areas of Lehigh Valley, Wyomissing, and Collegeville PA.

HHF has found success across new markets from the high demand for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. Children with autism can benefit from high-quality ABA therapy to progress socially and behaviorally, and HHF has seen positive outcomes in their kids so far.

Children diagnosed with autism from the ages of 18 months to 21 years can receive ABA therapy from one of their experienced clinicians. HHF emphasizes the training of staff, which is four times longer than the industry standard, as they believe quality of care starts with well-trained staff.

Lehigh Valley Clinical Director, Tyler Washburn comments, “We have hit the ground running! The staff are getting multiple weeks of training, including shadowing, competency checks, and various training webinars about ABA. Each level of staff has oversight, to ensure client outcomes are at its highest possibility. The physical clinic will be opening in the coming months, and I am excited to bring something to Lehigh Valley that will have tremendous success for children and their families!”

HHF prides themselves in constructing a personalized plan and attempting to better the lives of each child. Through in-home or clinic-based sessions, their clinicians consider the entire family and their goals needed to best serve each child.

Also, HHF is hiring at all locations below if you are interested! Working with children diagnosed with autism is an impactful and rewarding career, and HHF’s collaborative and supportive work style enriches the environment.

The Pennsylvania locations are below.

Any parent interested in services should contact (484) 965-9966 to talk to an intake coordinator!

About Helping Hands Family

Helping Hands Family(HHF) is a growing provider of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy in the Northeast. We offer ABA therapy in-clinic, in-home, and in-school based on each child’s unique needs. Our team is comprised of autism professionals with decades of clinical experience. They are devoted to delivering customized treatment plans through science-based programs to help children with autism progress socially and support new ways of interacting with the world.

Media Contact: Colleen MacDonald

SOURCE Helping Hands Family