Aug 31, 2021

Water is everything to . But too much water can cause problems for water and wastewater utilities. As Tropical Depression Ida approaches the Commonwealth threatening heavy rainfall and possible flooding later this week, Pennsylvania American Water has initiated readiness efforts to mitigate potential impacts to its water and wastewater treatment plants, pump stations and dams.

“Safety is our top priority as we prepare for an extreme weather event, and emergency response planning is crucial to providing safe drinking water and reliable wastewater service to our customers,” said Jim Runzer, vice president of eastern operations for Pennsylvania American Water. “Our team of water experts is highly trained on disaster preparedness, incident response and emergency management. If floodwaters rise, our team will work hard to meet the challenge of keeping our systems operational and restoring service quickly if they are impacted.”

As part of the company’s readiness efforts, operations personnel have tested and fueled generators, vehicles and fuel storage tanks, secured additional water treatment chemicals, staged sandbags at treatment plant intakes, prepared wastewater treatment plants for increased flows, reviewed plans for monitoring water levels of dams and spillways, and updated staffing plans to help with response efforts.

Pennsylvania American Water also reminds customers to take precautions of their own by following these flood safety tips:

