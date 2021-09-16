🔊 Listen to this

LEMOYNE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®, a 100-year-old organization representing more than 37,000 Realtors®, today.

“PAR’s new brand identity has a modern look that reflects our membership’s professionalism and dedication to providing valuable services to their residential and commercial clients,” said PAR President Christopher Raad.

Designed to work in both digital channels and printed pieces, the new logo features the recognizable keystone framing a keyhole, symbolizing the final step in every real estate transaction. PAR’s new tagline, “You Focus on Your Future. We’ll Help You Get There.” reflects the association’s commitment to both its members and their clients.

“The association builds a foundation for its members with resources, tools and information needed to conduct real estate business,” Raad noted. “PAR’s more than 100 forms, created specifically for Pennsylvania real estate, as well as legal resources to help members troubleshoot an array of real estate-related issues give Realtors® the tools to successfully guide their clients to closing. We’re also strong advocates on behalf of property owners to ensure that owning a home or a business property continues to be accessible to everyone.”

“Realtors® are community builders dedicated to helping people make their dreams of owning property come true,” he added.

The is a trade/professional association that serves more than 37,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

