🔊 Listen to this

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has issued a recognizing September 20-24, 2021 as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with the fifth annual .

Last year, Governor Wolf, along with more than half of the nation’s governors, signed proclamations officially recognizing in their respective states. In his 2021 proclamation, the Pennsylvania Governor praises the state’s clean energy sector, which employed more than 90,000 individuals in 2020. His proclamation also cites Pennsylvania’s commitment to demonstrating and encouraging energy conservation, sustainability, and the use of renewable energy, including the state’s top ranking for renewable energy purchases last year.

“Thank you, Governor Wolf for recognizing the important role that clean energy plays in addressing Pennsylvania’s economic and energy needs through your Clean Energy Week proclamation,” said Heather Reams, chair of NCEW and executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). “Today, 85 percent of greenhouse gas emissions are created outside of the United States. This means that U.S. energy and climate policy must foster innovation and commercialization pathways that work as well for Pennsylvania as they do for India. The fifth annual NCEW and the will provide a bipartisan platform to learn more about what is ahead for clean energy and build the necessary bridges between policy, finance, and innovation to make strides in this critical area.”

“I have made it a top priority throughout my administration to ensure that Pennsylvania addresses climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which will improve our environment, spur quality jobs, and benefit consumers through reduced energy costs,” said Governor Wolf. “Clean Energy Week is an opportunity to highlight the meaningful environmental and economic benefits of the industry while renewing our commitment to a cleaner, greener environment.”

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector’s contributions to America’s economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.

Additional information about NCEW—including , , examples of how businesses and communities can , and for the Policy Makers Symposium—is available at .

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as “a veritable who’s who of the Clean Energy World,” is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions