🔊 Listen to this

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sep 27, 2021–

Customers of can rest assured of the quality of their tap water, as 17 of the company’s water treatment plants were recently recognized by the at the Directors and Presidents levels for achieving water quality excellence. The national awards, which honor efforts to continuously optimize water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were by the American Water Works Association.

“Maintaining these levels of quality demonstrates Pennsylvania American Water’s continued commitment to optimizing treatment processes and providing high-quality water to customers,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “Through the past year – pandemic and all – the dedicated teams who support these systems have continued their work every day to deliver tap water that is safe, clean, reliable, and meets or surpasses state and federal drinking water standards. I am so proud of our team for receiving more Partnership for Safe Water awards than any other water utility in the nation.”

The Pennsylvania American Water treatment plants recognized this year are listed below. A full list of the company’s award-winning water systems can be found .

“We’re proud of our incredible team of expert scientists, treatment plant operators and engineers that support our water systems,” Doran continued. “This impressive award demonstrates their dedication and commitment to protecting the health and safety of our customers for the past 20 years and beyond.”

Nationally, just over 400 surface water treatment plants are part of the , a voluntary effort that is designed to increase protection against microbial contamination through treatment optimization.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit and follow American Water on , and .

View source version on businesswire.com:

CONTACT: Media:

Western Pennsylvania

Gary Lobaugh

External Affairs Manager

724-873-3674

[email protected]/Southeast Pennsylvania

David Misner

External Affairs Manager

717-261-7525

[email protected] Pennsylvania

Susan Turcmanovich

External Affairs Manager

570-351-0120

[email protected]

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT OTHER ENERGY UTILITIES NATURAL RESOURCES ENVIRONMENT STATE/LOCAL ENERGY OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES

SOURCE: Pennsylvania American Water

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 09/27/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/27/2021 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005212/en