Oct 18, 2021

Aqua Pennsylvania is reminding customers that its Helping Hand assistance program is available to low-income families who find it difficult to pay their water bills.

The Helping Hand program is multifaceted and offers customers a payment plan to pay past-due amounts and ensure their water isn’t turned off; an opportunity for customers who make payments on time to earn a monthly credit toward their past-due amounts; and a conservation kit to help customers reduce usage and, therefore, reduce their bills. The conservation kit includes leak-detection tablets, a low-flow shower head, low-flow aerators for kitchen faucets and more.

Interested customers can call Aqua at 877.987.2782 to find out if they qualify for Helping Hand. Aqua will refer eligible customers to a local agency to apply.

The following requirements are among those that must be met for eligibility:

Customers who wish to contribute to the Helping Hand program may also call Aqua at 877.987.2782 or log on to .

Aqua Pennsylvania serves approximately 1.5 million people in 32 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Visit for more information, or follow Aqua on Facebook at and on Twitter at .

