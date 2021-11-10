🔊 Listen to this

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Nov. 8, 2021.

Editorial: Infrastructure measure is good for Pennsylvania

It’s been 35 years since Ronald Reagan made the comment that “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” Since then, that cynical sentiment has dominated public discourse.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that Congress passed over the weekend stands as a strong rebuttal. Some work is too vast, expensive and fundamental to be accomplished piecemeal and without commitment from the federal government. This is especially true when the need is greatest.

With a vote of 228-206 shortly before midnight on Nov. 5, the U.S. House enacted the largest single investment of federal resources into infrastructure projects in more than a decade. Leading up to the vote, much of the partisan arguing boiled down to two divergent views — it either would do too much or it would do too little.

Rather than talk in those broad strokes, it’s time to talk about what the measure means specifically for the nation and for Pennsylvania.

The bill includes about $16 billion for what the White House calls “major projects that are too large or complex for traditional funding programs.” One example given by Sen. Rob Portman, the Ohio Republican who was involved in crafting the measure, is a bridge that would connect Kentucky and Ohio, replacing an outmoded bottleneck.

Marc Stier, director of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, which provides independent analysis on state budget matters, went through the bill and created estimates based on the formulas it contains.

He projects that the state could receive a minimum of $17.8 billion in new spending, allocated as follows:

— $11.3 billion for federal highway programs and $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repairs. This is critical in a state that regularly receives failing grades for the condition of its bridges and highways and where commute times are increasing. The state’s drivers pay more for car maintenance because of both.

— Another $2.8 billion over five years for public transportation and $171 million to add electric vehicle charging stations.

— At least $100 million that could increase broadband coverage, vital for rural Pennsylvania.

— $1.4 billion to improve water infrastructure, desperately needed in Pittsburgh and surrounding municipalities.

— $355 million for the state’s airports, $49 million to protect against wildfires, $26 million to prevent cyber attacks, and investments in weatherization and energy efficiency.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is an opportunity for Pennsylvania and the nation to accomplish big things. It’s time to stop arguing and get to work on it.

York Dispatch. Nov. 9, 2021.

Editorial: Ten years after an epic failure, Penn State rises from the ashes of the Sandusky scandal

Ten years ago, Pennsylvania was in a state of turmoil.

In November of 2011, the commonwealth’s most high-profile college sports team and its largest university, not to mention a legendary head coach, were caught in the maelstrom of a child sex abuse scandal that rocked the nation and made headlines across the world.

A decade later, the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky scandal still reverberates.

The main characters in the sad saga are either dead, in jail or no longer at Penn State.

Longtime PSU head football coach Joe Paterno died of lung cancer just 74 days after he was fired for his lack of action during the scandal.

Sandusky, a longtime PSU assistant football coach, is, justifiably, still in prison and is unlikely to ever get out. He was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse.

The PSU president at the time, Graham Spanier, and two other administrators — former athletic director Tim Curley and vice president Gary Schultz — served time in jail.

Freeh Report and NCAA sanctions: The independent Freeh Report, commissioned by the PSU Board of Trustees, came out later and concluded that Paterno, Spanier, Curley and Schultz had actively concealed the allegations against Sandusky to protect the football program. It was a scathing condemnation.

Then the NCAA, using the Freeh Report as its guide, announced severe sanctions against the school and the football program. It levied a $60 million fine against PSU, banned the team from postseason play for four years and reduced its football scholarships for that span. It also vacated all of Penn State’s football wins from 1998 to 2011, costing Paterno 111 victories, and put the program on probation for five years.

There was much talk at the time that the PSU football program deserved even harsher penalties.

That is the past.

Where do we stand: Fast forward a decade and where do we stand?

Well, the school and the football program have both made encouraging rebounds, thanks to actions taken by the university to address the failures that led to the scandal.

The entire $60 million was rightly spent in Pennsylvania on programs to treat and prevent child sexual abuse.

PSU instituted reforms to fight child abuse, sexual misconduct and unethical actions. Today, university officials stress that great progress has been made, including a code of conduct that anyone remotely connected with athletics must follow.

The NCAA was impressed enough with PSU’s strides, including it willingness to follow the recommendations of the Freeh Report, that the sanctions were lifted early and Paterno’s victories were restored.

On the field, first Bill O’Brien and later James Franklin followed Paterno as PSU head coaches and helped restore pride, dignity and success to the once-storied program.

Rising from the ashes: All in all, Penn State has risen from the ashes about as well as could be hoped. An epic organizational failure, which allowed the Sandusky scandal to happen, has been followed by reasonable success in making sure it doesn’t happen again.

However, not everyone in Happy Valley is happy. Many still feel that Paterno was unjustly vilified and there is still a serious rift in the state between the Paterno supporters and those that feel he deserves culpability for the scandal.

That fissure may never be closed.

It can’t happen again: Still, the Paterno legacy should not be foremost in our minds as we look back at the Sandusky scandal.

Our paramount concern should be with the young boys that Sandusky terrorized, and how we can make sure that such a horror never occurs again at Penn State or anywhere else.

Scranton Times-Tribune. Nov. 6, 2021.

Editorial: Environmental justice skips over Keystone

It’s not by accident that heavily polluting enterprises tend to be located near poor communities that don’t have the resources to fight against them. And Pennsylvania has a long pattern of allowing those enterprises to locate or expand atop previously polluted sites, such as strip mines.

So Gov. Tom Wolf is correct in trying to mitigate the effects of that unfairly distributed pollution burden, with a recent executive order establishing a permanent Office of Environmental Justice.

“My administration is committed to working … to strengthen our efforts to ensure environmental justice for all Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said while signing the order.

“Many Pennsylvania communities have been disproportionately harmed by pollution, and today’s executive order … is a first step in making sure that we have some of the tools to mitigate and prevent it from happening in the future,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

According to the DEP, “environmental justice embodies the principles that communities and populations should not be disproportionally exposed to adverse environmental impacts.”

The new office clearly will focus on mitigating the existing effects of concentrated industrial pollution within low-income communities, and preventing those concentrations in the future.

But DEP never has needed a dedicated office of environmental justice to achieve those goals. While announcing the grand principles behind the office, for example, McDonnell’s agency has signed off on the 40-year expansion of the sprawling, stinking Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore and Throop — a project that directly contradicts those stated principles and goals and imposes substantial pollution harms on a wide swath of Lackawanna County.

Allowing the landfill to accept another 100 million tons or so of mostly out-of-state garbage clearly constitutes a community being “disproportionately harmed by pollution,” the very circumstance that McDonnell condemned in his statement about the new office.

If the Wolf administration truly is serious about environmental justice, it will review and reverse its unwarranted permit approval for the Keystone Landfill expansion, a project that perfectly describes what the new Environmental Justice Office has been created to prevent.

Johnstown Tribune -Democrat. Nov. 5, 2021.

Editorial: Republicans build momentum with local election success

The political red and blue doughnut that is the Cambria-Somerset region played out according to script on Tuesday, with Democrats dominating in the City of Johnstown and Republicans grabbing seats at the county level and throughout our rural municipalities.

Republicans have a strong voter majority in Somerset County – where two retired state troopers won offices long held by Democrats. Anthony “Tony” DeLuca was elected Somerset treasurer, while Brian Fochtman won the race for prothonotary.

Somerset will also see a change at coroner, with former assistant Cullen Swank winning both party nominations in the spring to succeed the retiring Wally Miller. Swank is also a Republican.

In Cambria County, Republican Don Robertson defeated Democrat Tom Owens in the race for sheriff. Robertson was the top assistant to the late Robert Kolar and had worked as acting sheriff since mid-2020.

Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback told reporter David Hurst that she believed voters across the region were responding to concerns about statewide and national political themes – COVID-19 masking and vaccines, education issues, taxes and spending.

“It wasn’t hard reminding people to vote this year,” Kulback said. “When I was making calls, there wasn’t anyone who said, ‘I’m not sure how I’m going to get (to the polls).’ ”

Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, a Democrat, offered a similar analysis in the wake of his closer-than-expected reelection win over Republican John DeBartola. Janakovic was leading by a slim margin when the Election Day votes were counted, and expanded his lead as write-in ballots were counted, eventually getting 55% of the votes to 44% for the challenger.

Janakovic earned a third four-year term in his closest election yet.

“We’re seeing a lot of differences in the way voting is actually occurring, even from two years ago or four years ago, with many different factors coming into play – the economics, how cities are doing, the big picture, the (COVID-19) vaccinations,” Janakovic said, noting a trend toward more straight-party voting.

“I think they’re all playing into how people are voting today,” he said. “So it’s not just – I think – about Johnstown.

“It’s about some of the national and state issues, too, that filter down into the city.”

Johnstown saw three Democratic incumbents – the Rev. Sylvia King, Marie Mock and Rick Britt – reelected to City Council, along with newcomer Laura Huchel, also a Democrat. Three Republicans trailed in the balloting.

Johnstown voters also passed seven referendums aimed at easing governance rules – including opening the door for the end of a residency mandate for city managers, which has affected recruiting and hiring.

So what was learned after votes were counted?

Certainly, local Republicans built on their momentum heading into 2022, when the governor’s office and a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat will be up for grabs. The GOP has a voting majority in Cambria that continues to grow, which helped the party claim numerous municipal seats – from Loretto, Ebensburg and Southmont boroughs to Adams, Cambria, Jackson and Upper Yoder townships.

Democrats face a growing uphill climb in Somerset County, and have also seen their once-powerful majority in Cambria slip away.

Cambria County Democratic Chairwoman Helen Whiteford pointed to the continuing popularity of ex-President Donald Trump as an influence locally, but said her party has gained members for the same reason.

But Whiteford acknowledged that work remains to keep Cambria County in play for crucial elections in 2022, 2024 and beyond.

Kulback pointed to the lingering struggle for Republicans in the city – an island of blue in a regional sea of red.

“It’s a challenge,” Kulback said. “But it’s just a matter of finding the right candidates.”

That’s the mission for both parties with state and federal offices on the ballot in 2022.

We’re heading into a crucial mid-term election year, and Republicans are clearly ahead before that game even starts.

Altoona Mirror. Nov. 6, 2021.

Editorial: Libraries serve as backbones of communities

The Altoona Area Public Library identifies its mission as striving to provide friendly, interactive, informative and dynamic patron experiences.

Over the past half-century, as a leader in the community, it has been very successful in meeting and exceeding those mission objectives, as well as the daily individual expectations of patrons young and old.

It consistently lives up to its vision statement centering on “engaging and connecting generations through responsive programing, innovative partnerships and progressive services.”

Its resources include more than 125,000 books, 40,000-plus e-books, 6,000 audio books, 4,000-plus DVDs, 130 popular magazines and newspapers, and more than 100 Pennsylvania digitized newspapers.

It is the biggest limb of the body of eight public libraries making up the superb Blair County Library System, which every day proves that traditional brick-and-mortar libraries still hold their place as important components of forward-moving communities.

The Blair County Library System includes Altoona and neighboring communities Hollidaysburg, Bellwood-Antis, Tyrone, Roaring Spring, Martinsburg, Williamsburg and Claysburg.

Despite all of that, 2021 has been far from the best of years for Altoona’s library.

That is one reason why the Blair County Library System has been chosen recipient of the Mirror’s 17th annual Season of Sharing fundraising campaign, following the successful 2020 campaign that raised $60,125 for the Altoona Food Bank.

While 2021 provided many challenges for the Altoona library, it has also proven to be a remarkable year for the great community resource based on the services it was able to continue providing despite the adversity.

For people who might not have heard about the library’s misfortune, the library suffered extensive water damage last Dec. 14 when a water main burst while a contractor was excavating a trench for new piping.

The water gushing from the broken water main flooded the library’s lower level and electrical room and knocked out power.

The entire library building was closed for months, but what was amazing was that the library’s virtual services were able to remain up and running, meeting patrons’ needs.

The determination that the library has demonstrated since last December’s terrible setback is the kind of determination on which the Season of Sharing effort is built each year.

Since its inception in 2005, the Mirror’s Season of Sharing program has raised $307,500 to deserving entities.

As in previous campaigns, funds raised will be administered by the Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation, which will be paid a small fee by the Mirror to oversee whatever money is received.

Contributions will be tax-deductible, and a donation form as well as an envelope are included with this weekend’s Mirror.

A community is only as good as its ability to respond to challenges and adversity.

Those who made possible Altoona’s first library, the Mechanics’ Library and Reading Room Association, established under the supervision of the Pennsylvania Railroad more than 150 years ago for its workers, would be proud of what evolved from that humble beginning.

They would also be proud that each community in Blair County continues to be served by its own local library — something we hope never changes.

