By MARC LEVY

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The biggest single campaign donor in this year’s race for a seat on Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is now aiming to endorse a candidate for governor and, with $20 million in a bank account, it could be a transformative endorsement.

Members of the double-digits-deep field of Republican candidates say they have interviewed with board members of the group — Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs — in hopes of getting support or an endorsement.

A relative newcomer to Harrisburg’s deep ranks of advocacy organizations, the group’s political action committees have become a conduit for campaign cash from billionaire Jeffrey Yass.

The group says it has the twin aims of helping parents choose alternatives to public schools and cutting taxes and regulations.

One of the group’s political action committees reported an eye-popping $20 million in its account as of Nov. 22. For comparison, upwards of $65 million was reported spent on 2018’s race for governor.

Its president and chief executive Matt Brouillette said the group’s board intends to find a candidate to endorse, although he would not say exactly how much money it is prepared to spend on behalf of that candidate.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

The primary election is May 17.

