By The Associated Press

York Dispatch. Dec. 28, 2021.

Editorial: Candidates parachuting into Pa. to run for our U.S. Senate seat a troubling development

Let’s start by saying that what they are doing is perfectly legal.

The U.S. Constitution makes that abundantly clear.

That’s not the same, however, as saying it’s right. In fact, it’s downright troubling.

Three well-heeled Republicans are candidates (or will almost certainly soon be candidates) for Pennsylvania’s soon-to-be open U.S. Senate seat. Each has decided (or appears ready) to parachute into our state in an attempt to claim the office currently occupied by two-term Senator Pat Toomey, who has decided not to seek re-election.

To be fair, all three have Pennsylvania roots, to some degree. Still, none of the three were bona fide state residents until recently.

The three folks in question are Dr. Mehmet Oz of “Dr. Oz Show” fame; Carla Sands, Donald Trump’s former ambassador to Denmark; and David McCormick, CEO of one of the world’s largest hedge funds.

Oz and Sands have already formally announced their Senate bids, while McCormick gives all the appearances of doing so. His television ads appear to run on a near-constant loop.

Changing addresses: Oz, a longtime New Jersey resident, changed his voter registration to his in-laws’ Pennsylvania address last year and has said he is now a state resident.

Sands, a central Pennsylvania native, spent the majority of the last four decades in California before taking the post as Trump’s ambassador to Denmark. She returned to Pennsylvania in early 2021, renting a condo overlooking the Susquehanna River.

McCormick is also a Pennsylvania native and recently bought a house near Pittsburgh. For more than a decade, however, he has lived in Connecticut.

All three are privately wealthy and have gobs of money to spend. All three have recently moved to Pennsylvania from states that are typically Democratic strongholds, meaning all three have little chance of winning statewide offices in those states. Pennsylvania, however, is a different story. It’s a battleground state, meaning both Democrats and Republicans can (and have) won statewide offices here in recent years.

Thus, Oz, Sands and McCormick see an opportunity to gain a U.S. Senate seat they couldn’t win in their previous states.

Carpetbagger accusations: Naturally, and with some justification, the carpetbagger accusation has been hurled against all three, and not just from Democrats, but also some Republicans.

It’s also an indication of how so many statewide elections have been nationalized in recent years, especially in bellwether states, such as Pennsylvania, which have the potential to swing control of our sharply divided Congress.

There is nothing legally that can be done to keep Oz, Sands or McCormick from running for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat. To serve as a U.S. senator, a constitutional qualification is to be an inhabitant of the state when elected. Obviously, it’s not a very stringent requirement.

By comparison, a candidate for the state Legislature must be a resident of Pennsylvania for four years.

Such moves are nothing new, of course, and have been used by both parties over the decades, including the victorious U.S. Senate runs in New York of Hillary Clinton (2000) and Robert F. Kennedy (1964), both Democrats.

If we had our druthers, we’d like to see the U.S. Constitution amended to make such carpetbagging runs harder. In fact, we’d like to see the four-year residency requirement needed for the state legislature to also apply to U.S. Senate runs, but there’s zero likelihood that will happen.

So, it will be up to Pennsylvania’s Republican voters at the May 17 primary.

Are they OK with ultra-wealthy office hunters parachuting into their state at the last minute in order to claim a U.S. Senate seat?

We hope the answer to that question is no.

___

Philadelphia Inquirer. Dec. 28, 2021.

Editorial: A chance for Pennsylvanians to speak up for fair redistricting maps

One of the most critical yet opaque decisions that governments make is the redrawing of legislative district lines every 10 years after the U.S. Census. These lines, and the multitude of small decisions involved in crafting them, can be a crucial factor in ultimately determining who wins and who loses our elections.

On Dec. 16, the bipartisan Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission, made up of two Democrats, two Republicans, and chaired by Mark Nordenberg, the former chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh, released its proposed legislative maps for the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representatives. After a 30-day period for public input, the commission can then respond by making changes before the map is finalized.

Pennsylvania’s political geography inherently favors Republicans, as the state’s Democrats are concentrated in dense urban neighborhoods and suburbs, with Republicans spread more evenly across the commonwealth’s rural areas and exurbs. This means that, despite Pennsylvania’s purple state reputation, legislative maps will tend to favor the GOP by default. The proposed maps reflect that reality, with 104 of the 203 districts of the Pennsylvania House and 27 of the 50 state Senate districts leaning toward Republicans, according to an Inquirer analysis performed by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project.

That said, the maps represent a more favorable balance for Pennsylvania’s Democrats than the status quo, as Republicans currently hold 113 seats in the House and 29 seats in the Senate. By consolidating districts with declining populations, the new House map also has the potential to create multiple primaries between Republican incumbents. While some Republicans have claimed malfeasance and GOP representatives on the commission voted against the proposed House maps, these changes are the result of a population decline in rural areas and an increase in population for Pennsylvania’s cities — and the commission didn’t utilize partisan data while making the maps. Philadelphia alone has grown by approximately one state House district since the 2010 Census. Additionally, the commission rightly prioritized increasing opportunities for representation for Pennsylvania’s growing Latino population.

In fact, in some ways, the proposed House map is the better of the two proposals, despite the complaints. While a relative lack of protection for incumbents may shock the sensibilities of Harrisburg politicos, it could lead to districts that more accurately represent the changing demographics of communities around the state. In Northeast Philadelphia, the 177th and 172nd Districts have stopped sprawling across multiple neighborhoods, and the 170th no longer resembles Star Wars’ Millennium Falcon.

By contrast, on the Senate map, a desire to protect incumbents left the contours of the 2nd District unchanged — rather than modifying the district to ease the election of a Latino state senator to serve the city’s growing Latino community — despite the stated intentions of the commission to prioritize inclusion.

During the 30-day period provided for feedback on the maps, it is essential that the commission listen most closely to the voices of residents advocating for the kind of fair districts that best represent our commonwealth’s diverse communities — the type of districts exemplified by the House map — rather than allowing the conversation to be dominated by incumbents who prioritize easy reelections over building compact and representative districts.

___

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Dec. 26, 2021.

Editorial: Marking history requires delicacy, not ideology

Locally and across the state, historic markers have recently been revised or removed to better reflect modern sensibilities.

This is a tricky business. It’s arrogant to assume people today have the final and perfect word on the people, places and events before them. It’s worth noting, too, that practices we take for granted today may be considered unspeakable atrocities in a century or two.

Nevertheless, sweeping changes in public sentiment can, rightly, demand changes, especially if celebrations and commemorations extend historical injustices into our time.

Two controversies that confronted Pennsylvania, involving the way we speak and think about colonization and the Civil War, are cases-in-point.

First, in Point State Park, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has removed a 1930 plaque indicating the 1758 defeat of the French at Fort Duquesne “determined the destiny of the Great Northwest and established Anglo-Saxon supremacy in the United States.” The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which owns the plaque, has since officially retired it.

It is a fact of history that displacing the French at this crucial confluence ended the possibility of French domination of the Ohio Valley and beyond. But the words, “Anglo-Saxon supremacy,” reflect an ethos of ethnic and racial superiority, as well as an ignorance of thriving indigenous societies, that is, today, ugly and unacceptable.

That said, the plaque itself is historical. Commemorations of history themselves become part of history, reminding us of how many in past generations regarded our shared past. Rather than remove the plaque, state agencies should have added an explanatory note that would illuminate the blind spots typical of 1930. That would have enhanced the historical, and educational, value of the plaque, instead of simply censoring it.

Second, the PHMC has removed or revised commemorations of the Confederate Army’s time in McConnellsburg, Fulton County. The key change was the replacement of a more neutral, detached tone with a focus on Confederate pillaging, and recasting the force as an “invasion” by an “enemy.”

On this there’s no clearly right answer. There was a lot of good in the traditional practice of emphasizing the brotherhood, and deemphasizing the enmity, between North and South. Not making the moral distinction between the Union and Confederacy too stark or too painful emerged out of a genuine and virtuous desire for ongoing reconciliation.

But it wasn’t without costs. This approach could also shamelessly shroud the horrific suffering of Black Americans under slavery. That was unfair and unjust. While there is a risk, especially in our polarized politics, of recasting our countrymen as 19th century “enemies,” it is also a small step in the ongoing process of racial reconciliation, also among our countrymen.

There is rarely one perfect and politically neutral way to commemorate history. Public remembrances of people and places and events are not value-neutral. They make a statement, or smuggle in certain assumptions, about what the public ought to think about the past, and the present.

This is why memorials, landmarks and plaques have always been potent and controversial symbols. Whether we can learn to agree — or, at least, learn to agree to disagree in peace — is a sure sign of the health, or sickness, of the republic.

___

Reading Eagle. Dec. 27, 2021.

Editorial: Dispute a reminder of Reading Public Museum’s troubled past

Part of the Reading Public Museum’s mission is to teach us about the past thanks to its extensive and impressive collection of artifacts.

But recent news about the museum is offering reminders of a part of the past that many in Berks County would love to forget. The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum, which operates the facility, and the Reading School District, which owns the museum property, are engaged in a war of words and litigation over a series of related disputes.

Last week foundation officials announced plans to move the museum’s stored collection to the Wells Fargo building in downtown Reading and made clear that moving the museum itself to a new location is a possibility if disagreements over funding for needed repairs and improvements to the Museum Road property aren’t settled. School district officials, for their part, said they are looking for another entity or entities to run the museum because the foundation isn’t doing the job properly.

If some of this sounds hauntingly familiar, there’s a good reason. The governing structure of the museum was established in 1991 as a settlement of a previous bitter dispute over control of the local treasure and its collection.

At that time the school board had full control of the museum and was divided over a plan to sell part of its collection to raise revenue for the then financially struggling district. The resulting uproar wound up involving the Berks County commissioners, the state attorney general and local courts.

Much of the rhetoric in the current dispute is reminiscent of what was said 30 years ago. Right now the foundation is suggesting that the district would sell parts of the collection to boost its finances, and school officials are accusing the foundation of abandoning the museum’s mission of educating city children in favor of catering to the wealthy. Each side is denying the other’s charges.

We’re deeply troubled that the situation has reached this point and that an arrangement that worked quite well for the better part of 30 years seems to be falling apart.

A combination of unfortunate factors are at play. A big issue is that the museum and its grounds have taken a beating in recent years due to issues with weather. The low-lying property is located along the Wyomissing Creek and has suffered repeated flood damage. Foundation officials said a storm this summer caused damage to the electric system that will cost more than $600,000 to repair.

Beyond that, even with significant improvements to the museum in the last few decades, parts of the building are quite old and require expensive upkeep.

Under the 1991 agreement, the foundation is supposed to pay for maintenance on the site. But museum officials say that arrangement is causing problems, as bills mount and donors balk at paying for improvements to a property the organization doesn’t own. After attempts to buy the property from the district failed, in 2017 the foundation went to court, thus far unsuccessfully, seeking to change the terms of the agreement and push all parties involved toward a resolution that drops the divided responsibilities and puts the museum under sole foundation control. An attempt by the district to change the museum’s management would likely wind up in court as well.

We’d like to see progress toward settling these disagreements without the costs and complications of court proceedings. Perhaps the county or city government could act as a mediator here.

One thing we know for sure is that the museum should remain right where it is. The building and surrounding arboretum are fixtures in our community, beloved by people all over our region and beyond. Surely there must be a way to guarantee that Reading’s children have access to the museum as they should while ensuring there are sufficient funds to ensure the institution’s future.

We urge local leaders in the public and private sectors to help bring this dispute to a satisfactory conclusion.

___

Scranton Times-Tribune. Dec. 28, 2021.

Editorial: Veto exposes badly skewed priorities

When Gov. Tom Wolf recently vetoed a bill that further would have politicized public schools, he also exposed the legislative majority’s skewed priorities regarding education.

As illustrated by the distressed financial condition of the Scranton School District and dozens of others, and by damning testimony in an ongoing trial in Commonwealth Court, the commonwealth’s system for public school financing is broken. The Scranton district alone is underfunded by more than $30 million a year according to the state government’s own funding formula.

The Legislature could have fixed that in the current legislative session, but the majority chose instead to emphasize a bill that would have required school districts to post online all of their curriculum materials, including textbooks, other course materials, educational objectives, and so on.

Proponents claimed it was a simple transparency measure, but the timing was illustrative. It was part of a national, orchestrated movement to bar certain materials and severely limit what can be taught in civics and history courses. On top of that, it would have created a costly administrative burden for school districts, which the legislators did not bother to fund.

The transparent purpose of the bill was to further inflame elements of the Republican majority’s base that suddenly has become exercised about the notion of Pennsylvania schools embracing “critical race theory,” which is not a curriculum and is not used as one in any Pennsylvania school district.

One of the standard policies of the current legislative majority is that school administration and curriculum primarily should be the responsibility of local school boards. In this case, in keeping with nationalizing the effort to politicize schools, lawmakers chose to supersede local administration for their own political ends.

Parents already are entitled to their children’s course materials. Local school districts can figure out how to do that without politicizing it.

Wolf’s veto was on the mark.

