PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jelani Williams and Max Martz scored 13 points each to lead Penn to a 78-68 win over Dartmouth on Saturday.

George Smith added 12 points and five assists for the Quakers (6-11, 3-1 Ivy League). Jordan Dingle had 11 points. Clark Slajchert also had 11.

Brendan Barr scored 16 points for Dartmouth (4-10, 1-2). Aaryn Rai had 11. Dame Adelekun grabbed 10 rebounds.

