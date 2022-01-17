🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

Pennsylvania Quakers (5-11, 3-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (12-3, 3-0 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts the Pennsylvania Quakers after Tosan Evbuomwan scored 21 points in Princeton’s 76-74 victory over the Brown Bears.

The Tigers are 10-0 in home games. Princeton is the top team in the Ivy League shooting 38.0% from deep, led by Max Johns shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.

The Quakers are 3-1 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelin Llewellyn is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Tigers. Evbuomwan is averaging 17.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Jordan Dingle is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Quakers. Max Martz is averaging 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Quakers: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .