By The Associated Press

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-12, 5-2 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (4-14, 1-5 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Columbia Lions after Jordan Dingle scored 31 points in Pennsylvania’s 78-74 victory over the Harvard Crimson.

The Lions have gone 3-6 in home games. Columbia is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Quakers are 5-2 against conference opponents. Pennsylvania gives up 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season in Ivy League play. The Lions won the last meeting 73-69 on Jan. 8. Ike Nweke scored 21 points points to help lead the Lions to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Murphy is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Lions. Nweke is averaging 18.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Dingle averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Max Martz is shooting 50.9% and averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

