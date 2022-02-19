🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

Pennsylvania Quakers (11-13, 8-3 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (12-14, 4-7 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

LINE: Brown -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays Pennsylvania in a matchup of Ivy League teams.

The Bears are 5-6 on their home court. Brown ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 11.7 assists per game led by Tamenang Choh averaging 2.7.

The Quakers have gone 8-3 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Martz averaging four.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Quakers won the last meeting 77-73 on Jan. 2. George Smith scored 23 points to help lead the Quakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Choh is scoring 13.6 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Brown.

Michael Moshkovitz is averaging 4.8 points for the Quakers. Jordan Dingle is averaging 19.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Quakers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 35 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and two blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .