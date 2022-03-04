🔊 Listen to this

Princeton Tigers (21-5, 11-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (12-14, 9-4 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Princeton looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Quakers have gone 6-2 in home games. Pennsylvania is third in the Ivy League with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Michael Wang averaging 3.3.

The Tigers have gone 11-2 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Ivy League play. Princeton won the last matchup 74-64 on Jan. 17. Ethan Wright scored 16 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Dingle is scoring 20.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Drew Friberg is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.3 points. Wright is averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and two blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .