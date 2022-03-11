🔊 Listen to this

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — , a pioneer in the pet containment industry, announces they are expanding their service area in Pennsylvania for the third time in two years. In 2021, Radio Systems Corporation acquired and merged six independent dealerships to form .

Invisible Fence of Pittsburgh has been an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services since 1983 and serves over 25,000 pet owners. The dealership will continue to serve customers in the Western Pennsylvania area.

“Our mission is to keep dogs and cats safe at home, and the Pittsburgh team is passionate about working hard to ensure pet safety. We’re excited to join forces with them and change the way people live with their pets.” said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Invisible Fence of Pittsburgh is Radio System Corporation’s 25th acquisition in 18 months. The company recently acquired and , now having a footprint that covers over 240 communities across the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re eager to expand our direct service in Pennsylvania for the third time. We’ll be able to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions while providing the same high-level of attention the customers of Pittsburgh have come to expect.” said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the most premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients’ unique needs.

Invisible Fence of Pittsburgh will continue to champion pet welfare in the local community through local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit , and follow Invisible Fence of Pittsburgh on .

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit or follow the company on .

Contact: Courtney Gross Email: Phone: (270) 217-7981

