BOSTON (AP) — Azar Swain had 25 points as Yale beat Penn 67-61 in the Ivy League tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Matt Knowling had 10 points for Yale (18-11).

Jordan Dingle had 28 points for the Quakers (12-16). Nick Spinoso added 14 points.

