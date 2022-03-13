Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
BOSTON (AP) — Azar Swain had 25 points as Yale beat Penn 67-61 in the Ivy League tournament semifinals on Saturday.
Matt Knowling had 10 points for Yale (18-11).
Jordan Dingle had 28 points for the Quakers (12-16). Nick Spinoso added 14 points.
