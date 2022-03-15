🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Philadelphia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $13.2 million, or 17 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $34.5 million, or 43 cents per share.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, posted revenue of $85.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $3 million. Revenue was reported as $296.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.