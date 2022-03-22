🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems won an appeal in Pennsylvania’s highest court on Monday in a bid to ensure that any inspection of its voting machines as part of Republican lawmakers’ inquiry into Pennsylvania’s 2020 election be done by a laboratory that has specific credentials.

The Democratic-majority state Supreme Court ruled 5-2, along party lines, to overturn a January decision by a Republican judge on the lower Commonwealth Court.

That judge ruled that Dominion could not intervene in a wider case involving an inspection of its equipment used by heavily Republican Fulton County in 2020’s election.

Dominion’s court case is but inspired by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

Monday’s decision be conducted by a federally accredited voting system test lab or a national laboratory used by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

It comes as Republican lawmakers to download “digital data” from Dominion’s election computers and hardware used by Fulton County in 2020’s election.

Dominion was the subject of some of the most feverish about the election supposedly being stolen from Trump. It has since filed against Trump allies and right-wing broadcasters.