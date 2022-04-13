🔊 Listen to this

Growing throughout the US, Cloud DX guides the industry’s Chronic Care Solutions

News in Summary

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Virtual Care platform, announces a new contract with a primary care clinic in Erie, Pennsylvania. The clinic will use and deploy the company’s Connected Health™ kits to remotely monitor and support its patients with chronic illnesses, representing over 1000 of its 2500 patient load. Cloud DX’s Deployment and Patient Support teams will assist the clinic with onboarding patients and scaling the program. The clinic joins other recent announcements of , a , and developments.

, Head of Operations at Cloud DX states: “Clinics in the US can leverage reimbursable solutions to improve patient support and outcomes significantly, while growing their businesses simultaneously. For chronic conditions, virtual care platforms like our Connected Health™ solution, enable practitioners to view patient vitals and expedite action in cases of concern. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) creates this closer circle of care for chronic conditions that lowers exacerbations and reduces urgent or emergent care visits and subsequent hospitalizations. For those with chronic conditions, RPM is a considerable lifestyle improvement that gives them confidence and provides peace of mind – who doesn’t want that?”

1Hajat, C., & Stein, E. (2018). The global burden of multiple chronic conditions: A narrative review. Preventive medicine reports, 12, 284-293.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company “World Changing Idea” finalist, and was named a “New Innovator 2022” by Canadian Business magazine. Cloud DX is an exclusive virtual care partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life.

Cloud DX Investor Site

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

# # #

For media inquiries please contact:

Janine Scott

Marketing Lead

888-543-0944

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard

Cloud DX Investor Relations

647-881-8418

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: