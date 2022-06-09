🔊 Listen to this

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jun 9, 2022–

Even amidst a pandemic that shadowed half of their high school career, the graduating class of Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School , an online public school serving students throughout the state, has a lot to celebrate this year.

Insight PA will celebrate its graduates with an in-person prom and commencement ceremony this weekend. Insight PA’s first ever prom will be on June 10th at the Lancaster Marriott. The school will then hold an in-person commencement ceremony on June 11th beginning at 11:00am at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster, PA.

“We’re excited to send our students off with two in-person celebrations,” said Insight PA High School Principal, Megan Miller. “Our students have put in a lot of time and effort to get to this point, and we can’t wait to see them move on to all the incredible next steps in their careers and academic futures.”

This year, Insight PA will graduate approximately 259 students from all over the state. Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Pennsylvania and beyond, including Delaware University, Widener College, and Temple University. Some Insight PA graduates are working on pre-apprenticeships and work-based learning opportunities with companies like the Association of Builders and Contractors, CVS, and Morgan Industries to become licensed professionals in the workforce.

Dakota Kline is Insight PA’s 2022 valedictorian and plans to head into the work force, then attend college to pursue a degree in IT after graduation. Tammie Vu is the class salutatorian and will attend Drexel University. The ceremony’s address will be given by inspirational leader and speaker Greg Corbin.

Insight PA students in grades K-12 access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers. The class of 2022 is the school’s third graduating class, and their high school program offers a robust array of career prep opportunities to prepare students for life after high school. The school was recently named a certified education center by the Pharmacy Technician Board.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School 2022 Graduation Ceremony

Saturday, June 11, 2022

For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Megan Miller at . For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at .

Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School is an online public charter school authorized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Pennsylvania public school system, Insight PA is available to all Pennsylvania residents and empowers students to engage, learn and succeed. Insight PA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about Insight PA, visit insightpa.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:

CONTACT: Media

Ken Schwartz

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY TEENS PARENTING CHILDREN OTHER TECHNOLOGY FAMILY CONSUMER PRIMARY/SECONDARY EDUCATION

SOURCE: Stride, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 06/09/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 06/09/2022 08:32 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220609005021/en