Recognizing that language can be a significant barrier to accessing important information, educational resources and programming, Pennsylvania American Water recently developed additional Spanish-language resources aimed at improving service and communication for customers. The company also created a to highlight these offerings to the Spanish-speaking community.

“We’re committed to providing appropriate, effective and meaningful access to individuals who are Spanish-speaking or have limited English proficiency,” said Laura Martin, senior director of government and external affairs for Pennsylvania American Water. “To support this effort, we’ve expanded many of the resources we provide to customers.”

The company now offers the following in Spanish:

Pennsylvania American Water customers can easily designate Spanish as their preferred language of communication by calling Customer Service at 1-800-565-7292, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The company also offers free interpreter services in many other languages. When calling Customer Service, customers should press “2” at the prompt to be connected with a Customer Care Agent who will transition the call to a third-party interpreter service.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on , and .

