HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Trey Flowers dove into the end zone in the second overtime to give Pennsylvania a 23-17 victory over Dartmouth on Friday night in an Ivy League opener.
Penn (3-0) ended a four-game losing streak against Dartmouth (1-2, 0-1) and is off to its best start since since 2003.
that gave Penn a 17-10 lead. Dartmouth answered with quarterback .
before Flower’s game-winning run.
in regulation to force overtime tied at 10.
It was Penn’s first double-overtime game since 2013.
