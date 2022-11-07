🔊 Listen to this

UNITYVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a domestic dispute in central Pennsylvania over the weekend led to a triple homicide and a shootout with state police that ended with the death of the suspect.

Officials in Lycoming County said troopers responding at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a female shooting victim in Jordan Township were told that a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle.

State police said Sunday that troopers found Brian Taylor “actively firing with a rifle” while standing on Route 239. He was killed in an exchange of gunfire with troopers, who weren’t injured.

Police said a domestic altercation between Taylor and his wife, Linda, ended with him shooting and killing her. After that, he fled from his residence on Route 118 toward the intersection with Route 239, shooting a passing truck, before arriving at his sister’s house, police said.

He then shot and killed his sister, Andrea Meek, and left on an all-terrain vehicle, heading north on Route 239 where he encountered an acquaintance, Jerry Zehring, who he also shot and killed, police said.

Taylor had “shot at multiple houses and moving vehicles” along the two roads, hitting three vehicles and damaging some homes, police said. No injuries were reported from the victims in the passing vehicles. The troopers involved in the exchange of gunfire were placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure, police said.

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association earlier praised the “training and quick thinking” of the troopers, saying they prevented “more senseless loss of life.”