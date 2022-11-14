🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake’s 23 points helped Towson defeat Penn 80-74 on Sunday night.

Timberlake added five rebounds for the Tigers (3-0). Cameron Holden scored 17 points and added three steals. Charles Thompson recorded 14 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

Jordan Dingle led the Quakers (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and three steals. Clark Slajchert added 21 points for Pennsylvania. In addition, Nick Spinoso had 12 points, four assists and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .