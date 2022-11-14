🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

Pennsylvania Quakers (0-3) at Drexel Dragons (1-0)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Drexel Dragons after Jordan Dingle scored 24 points in Pennsylvania’s 80-74 loss to the Towson Tigers.

Drexel finished 15-14 overall last season while going 8-4 at home. The Dragons averaged 72.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

Pennsylvania finished 12-16 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Quakers averaged 12.6 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

