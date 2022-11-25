🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

Hartford Hawks (3-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4)

Philadelphia; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Hartford Hawks after Jordan Dingle scored 22 points in Pennsylvania’s 74-68 overtime win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Quakers are 0-1 on their home court. Pennsylvania is third in the Ivy League with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Lorca-Lloyd averaging 2.4.

The Hawks are 0-2 on the road. Hartford scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dingle is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 14.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.3% for Pennsylvania.

Briggs McClain is averaging 19 points and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Pano Pavlidis is averaging 10.2 points for Hartford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .