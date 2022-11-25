🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

Hartford Hawks (3-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4)

Philadelphia; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Pennsylvania -19; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford plays the Pennsylvania Quakers after Braxton Jones scored 24 points in Hartford’s 82-45 win against the FDU-Florham Devils.

The Quakers have gone 0-1 in home games. Pennsylvania is seventh in the Ivy League scoring 67.5 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Hawks are 0-2 in road games. Hartford scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark Slajchert averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Jordan Dingle is shooting 39.5% and averaging 20.2 points for Pennsylvania.

Briggs McClain is averaging 19 points and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Pano Pavlidis is averaging 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for Hartford.

