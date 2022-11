🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-2) at Pennsylvania Quakers (4-4)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Pennsylvania -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Clark Slajchert scored 33 points in Pennsylvania’s 81-69 victory against the Colgate Raiders.

The Quakers have gone 2-1 at home. Pennsylvania averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 0-2 in road games. Delaware ranks eighth in the CAA shooting 31.8% from downtown. Cavan Reilly paces the Fightin’ Blue Hens shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Dingle is shooting 44.4% and averaging 21.0 points for the Quakers. Slajchert is averaging 16.3 points for Pennsylvania.

Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 16.8 points and 2.2 steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 15.6 points for Delaware.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .