By The Associated Press

La Salle Explorers (3-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-5)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

LINE: Pennsylvania -4.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts the La Salle Explorers after Jordan Dingle scored 28 points in Pennsylvania’s 85-80 overtime loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Quakers have gone 3-2 in home games. Pennsylvania is seventh in the Ivy League with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Dingle averaging 8.0.

The Explorers have gone 0-1 away from home. La Salle averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dingle is scoring 21.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 17.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% for Pennsylvania.

Khalil Brantley is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 13.6 points for La Salle.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .