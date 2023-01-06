🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-7, 1-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (11-3, 1-0 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Cornell Big Red after Clark Slajchert scored 31 points in Pennsylvania’s 76-68 win against the Brown Bears.

The Big Red are 6-0 on their home court. Cornell is the best team in the Ivy League with 18.8 fast break points.

The Quakers are 1-0 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Lucas Monroe averaging 4.4.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Dolan is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Jordan Dingle is scoring 23.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Quakers. Slajchert is averaging 14.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Quakers: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .