United Heartland Expands Presence in Pennsylvania

NEW BERLIN, Wis., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — United Heartland, a leading national workers’ compensation insurance company, continued its focus on offering workers’ compensation insurance in Pennsylvania with the addition of Brett Roth, senior business development specialist.
The announcement reflects the continued commitment of United Heartland to expand its footprint throughout the U.S. and to deepen the relationship opportunities within the markets it already serves. United Heartland entered the Pennsylvania market in March 2019.
Roth brings broad industry experience from underwriting guaranteed cost and loss sensitive business, to forecasting and pricing model development. Most recently, he served as founder of an insurtech business focused on workers’ compensation market rates and analysis to help producers grow their business. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Connecticut College and has earned the Associate in Risk Management (ARM). In his new role, Roth will be responsible for business in the company’s Mid-Atlantic Region.
“The addition of Brett deepens our expertise and helps solidify our presence in the local market,” said Steve Cooper, president of United Heartland and Third Coast Underwriters. “Last year, our entry into Pennsylvania affirmed our assertion that there is a need for the high-touch, customer service-focused approach to workers’ compensation that United Heartland excels at providing. Our approach has been particularly successful within our six key business segments – education, health care, long-term care, manufacturing, nonprofits/social services and wholesale/retail. Brett’s experience and unique knowledge of Pennsylvania will allow us to build on our recent successes. We’re excited to have him on board.”
Under the guidance of Regional Director Tracy Bain and Regional Manager David Schaschwary, the United Heartland team will continue to explore opportunities for appointing agents and identifying qualified customers within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
“Our high-touch service model, with local loss control and claims support, allows us to be nimble and responsive to customer needs, and we look forward to working with agency partners who share that philosophy,” said Bain. “We are confident our value proposition and tireless commitment to controlling our customer’s total cost of risk will be attractive to potential customers in Pennsylvania.”
