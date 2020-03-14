Wolf: All Schools In Pennsylvania Will Close

Jim Reeser

Update 3:06 p.m. Gov. Tom Wolf has announced all K-12 schools in Pennsylvannia will be closed for 10 business days effective March 16. “We understand that these are trying times and recognize the impact of the coronavirus on our students and communities,” Wolf said in a statement. “First and foremost, my top priority as governor – and that of our education leaders – must be to ensure the health and safety of our students and school communities. As such, I am ordering that all schools in the commonwealth close for the next two weeks. “Be aware that no school district will be penalized if it fails to meet the 180 day or school hours requirements. In addition, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced today that it received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a drive-through or grab and go, during this closure. We will also work with schools to assist them with those plans.

Update 3:02 p.m.

The Bear Creek Community Charter School is closed through March 30. The school will move to distance learning. The enrollment lottery for the 2020-2021 school year will still be held March 16 at 5 p.m. in the dining hall. Although Pennsylvania law requires that this event be open to the public, it is not necessary for parents to attend. The outcome and wait list will be posted at www.bearcreekschool.com by noon March 18.

Update 2:54 p.m. All schools in Luzerne County will be closed for a minimum of five days effective Monday, according to Luzerne Intermediate Unit executive director Dr. Anthony Grieco. The LIU is following recommendations set forth by the PA Department of Health. Schools include Dallas, Crestwood, Tunkhannock, Greater Nanticoke Area, Pittston Area, Wyoming Area, Wyoming Valley West, Lake-Lehman, Wilkes-Barre Area, Northwest Area, Hazleton Area. Berwick is not included. Update 2:34 p.m. Wilkes-Barre Area will be closed through March 30. Update 2:33 p.m.

The Diocese of Scranton announced today that all Catholic schools in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties will be closed effective close of business today through March 30. (Editor’s note: The Diocese updated ro March 30 after the governor’s announcement.)

According to the district’s statement: 

“We will be moving to distance learning effective March 16, 2020. As mentioned in previous communication regarding COVID-19, all of our teachers have prepared to deliver instruction to our students through the use of our email system. We will send an additional communication outlining the details of distance learning.”

For information, visit www.dioceseofscranton.org/catholic-schools.

Update 2:13 p.m.

The Dallas and Crestwood school districts are the first in Luzerne County to announce plans to close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Dallas School District will be closed to students and the public as of 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a text message sent to parents. Schools will remain closed until at least March 23. Crestwood is beginning at 10-day school closure until March 30.

