1 of the positive cases is Lehigh County hospital worker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One of the new positive cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania is a staffer at Lehigh Valley Hospital-17th Street, officials with the health network said Sunday.

It’s the first positive case in Lehigh County and was earlier reported by the state Department of Health.

According to a statement from Lehigh Valley Health Network, the person – whose position was not disclosed – experienced symptoms as early as March 3. The Allentown staffer had met with patients and had contact with colleagues. All have been notified. The person has not been at the hospital since March 5 and is in isolation at home, the statement said.

A look at the other developments in Pennsylvania:

MALL CLOSING

Earlier Sunday, one of the nation’s largest malls, in suburban Philadelphia, has closed amid a call from Gov. Tom Wolf for nonessential businesses to close to help stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases in the commonwealth increased to at least 66.

The mall is in suburban Philadelphia’s Montgomery County, Pennsylvania’s hardest hit by the virus, with at least 24 cases out of the state’s total.

The security office of the King of Prussia mall said Sunday that the mall was closed until further notice.

___

CASES

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 16 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, the majority in the Philadelphia area and one more in western Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County, which saw its first two cases earlier in the weekend. That brings the state’s official total to 63, but Allegheny County announced that a second case not yet included in the statewide total had been confirmed. Philadelphia announced another two cases not included in statewide total.

Health officials said all of the people affected were either in isolation at home or being treated at hospitals.

The confirmed cases largely have been traced back to contact with the new coronavirus in another state or country. Most people are at home in isolation, officials say; a few are hospitalized.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

___

PRISON QUARANTINE

Delaware County emergency and health officials said GEO Group, which runs the county’s George W. Hill Correctional Facility, had received confirmation that a prison employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Twenty-three prison employees who had been in contact with the individual were advised to self-quarantine at home. Eleven inmates who had been in contact with the infected employee were placed in quarantine in a separate unit of the prison.

All are being tested and none have shown any symptoms of the virus, officials said.

“This is an example of how one infected person affects countless others,” county officials said in a statement. “One positive case led to quarantining 34 others. We are seeing this around the country. It can cripple vital services like health care and emergency first responders.”

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___ This story has been updated to correct one instance of outdated numbers of cases statewide, to 63 instead of 47.