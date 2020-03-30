Aqua Pennsylvania Encourages Neighborhood Walks, Where Allowed, on Take a Walk in the Park Day

Opportunities to celebrate Take a Walk in the Park Day are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as many local, county, state and national parks are closed or have limited activities to discourage crowds and gatherings that make it difficult or impossible to practice social distancing.

Aqua Pennsylvania, which has a history of partnering with local, county and state government to make its land available for recreational use, is suggesting that those who might ordinarily celebrate this day by walking through some of these recreational parks and forests, take these walks in their own neighborhoods if it is possible to do so while continuing to practice social distancing.

“We know that many of the parks are closed due to COVID-19, but some people, depending on where they live, might be able to transition their celebration of Take a Walk in the Park Day by walking through their own neighborhoods,” said Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca. “With so many people self-quarantining and spending more time at home, this is a great day to make it a point to get out of the house and walk through your own neighborhood.”

Take a Walk in the Park Day was created to encourage nature walks away from pollution from cars and dust and enjoy the physical and mental benefits associated with walking.

Lucca cited three recreational parks and trails connected to Aqua Pennsylvania.

Lucca said that anyone who decides to celebrate Take a Walk in the Park by walking in their neighborhoods, should adhere to all municipal, county or state requirements related to COVID-19, particularly those associated with social distancing, hand-washing and other hygiene practices.

Aqua Pennsylvania provides drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 1.4 million people in 32 counties throughout Pennsylvania. Visit for more information or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.

